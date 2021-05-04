Step 1: Start by cutting up 2 pounds of chicken into 2-inch pieces and placing them into a large zip-top bag.

Step 2: Make the marinade by placing 1 cup orange jucie, 1/3 cup tequila, 1/4 cup cilantro, 4 garlic cloves, 1 green onion, 1 serrano chile, juice of 2 limes, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 2 teaspoons salt into a blender and blending on high for 20-30 seconds, until the marinade is fairly smooth.

Step 3: Pour the marinade into the bag with the chicken, seal up the bag while pressing out any extra air, and place in the refrigerator to marinade for at least 1 hour but preferably 6-8.

Step 4: Preheat your grill to medium high and skewer the pieces of meat onto a stainless steel skewer. Grill for 3-4 minutes per side for chicken breast (4-5 minutes for chicken thighs), with the top open, until the chicken has some char and color on it and the internal temperature has reached 165ºF. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before cutting it up and serving on a warm corn tortilla with salsa, fresh onion, and grilled corn.