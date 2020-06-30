The Fourth of July is almost here, and people are starting to plan their menus. Grilled chicken, ribs, hot dogs, burgers and pulled pork are expected on plates per usual, but which side dish rules them all?

Easy Salsa and Dip Recipes Perfect for Summer

According to new data from fitness app Lose It!, users logged baked beans 1,000% more on the holiday last year compared to the week prior. This was followed by deviled eggs, potato salad, pasta salad, corn on the cob, coleslaw, pigs in a blanket, fruit salad, watermelon and potato chips.

The winningest dessert is apple pie, which saw a 450% increase on Independence Day, and then brownies and vanilla ice cream. The most popular boozy beverage according to the app is jello shots, which increased by 4,000%.

No cookout is complete without refreshing drinks and awesome eats. So make sure you pair your baked beans with these other classic favorite picnic foods.