Hot dogs are a timeless summertime staple served at backyard barbecues and baseball games. While you may already be familiar with the healthiest and unhealthiest hot dogs brands, do you know how long you should cook them? Luckily, we’ve got the answer.

By federal standards, hot dogs are already fully cooked. But they should be reheated if you’re at an increased risk of foodborne illness, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. While they don’t technically require being cooked before eating, most people prefer them heated up.

If you choose to cook your hot dogs on the grill, make sure you let the grill warm up first — not doing so is one of the most common mistakes made by home cooks. After preheating the grill, you should keep the hot dogs on until they’re warm or until they’ve reached your desired color of brown. This usually takes around seven to nine minutes.

Other meats however, don’t have the luxury of already coming fully cooked, so make sure you follow these beginner grilling tips before jumping from hot dogs to a nice filet.

No matter which way you choose to cook hot dogs, there’s no denying that they’re one of the best dishes to make with your kids this summer.