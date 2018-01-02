Winter Superfoods You’re Probably Already Eating

Off the top of your head, how many superfoods do you think you eat a day? Faced with the question, you might try to recall how many goji berry snack bars you manage to choke down or count the salads you bought made with vegetables you’ve never heard of.

But adding more superfoods to your diet is a lot easier than you’d think. You don’t have to break the bank buying the latest super-grain to hit the shelves. You don’t have to get 90 percent of your meals from that trendy juice shop that opened downtown.

In fact, chances are you’re eating a whole bunch of seasonal superfoods already. A superfood is just any food that’s filled with nutrients. There’s no “National Superfoods Council” deeming some foods super and others not; and if there were, all nutritious foods would get their coveted seal of approval.

Winter seems barren and dull, but it actually offers a good amount of healthful produce you’ll find marked down in the colder months. It’s completely okay to nourish yourself with cozy winter classics like macaroni and cheese and pecan pie, so long as you’re also getting the vitamins and minerals your body craves. In-season superfoods, like the ones on this list, could help you feel your best all season.

Here are 15 winter superfoods so common you’re probably already eating them.