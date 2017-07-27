We’re not saying you’ll be throwing away your bifocals after eating a plate of carrots (though you might save yourself a trip to the tanning salon). But there’s no doubt that the nutrients in carrots can help your eyesight persevere for longer. Eating a variety of colorful, wholesome food ingredients can help your eyes remain sharp. Certain foods are more effective for eye health than others.

It can be counterintuitive to think about nutrition this way. We’re conditioned to think about using food and nutrients as a way to stay fat or thin, strong or weak, diseased or healthy. But food does so much more for the body than maintain weight and ward off diabetes. In fact, food can help us to preserve and better our bodies all the way through to old age.

Find Carrots, Blueberries, and 18 Other Foods to Help Improve Your Eyesight here.

That’s why it’s so important to eat vegetables. When you become nutrient-deficient, it affects more than just your percent body fat. Nutrients serve a whole slew of different purposes in keeping us healthy and functioning.

It’s easy to look at a carrot and just see a carrot. It’s easy to look at a plate of pasta with spinach and just see a delicious Italian dinner. It’s just as easy to look at a plate of pasta and think “that’s going to ruin my diet.” But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

But real, smart nutrition happens when you can look at that same plate and see heart-healthy carbs, calcium-loaded mozzarella, and spinach rich with iron and other minerals. Each of those pieces of nutrition serves a purpose. That’s why it’s so important to eat a variety of foods throughout the day — you want all your different bodily functions taken care of with food.

The same goes for your eyesight. As we age, our eyesight deteriorates naturally. However, with the right nutrients and some smartly chosen foods, you can help stave off that dreaded trip to the optometrist.

Think About Your Eyes is a national public awareness campaign, presented by the Vision Council and the American Optometric Association. With their help, we uncovered 20 foods that actually could have a beneficial impact on your vision — and your overall eye health.