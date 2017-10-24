There’s almost no other ingredient that is as versatile as the humble egg, and that’s why it’s almost always a staple in my refrigerator. In the mornings I like to make a little egg taco to get my day started. I use one egg and scramble it with a bit of milk, fry up some green onions before adding the egg and add a little sour cream on top the warm taco! There’s your breakfast – simple, easy, and delicious.

For The 50 Best Egg Recipes in the World, click here.

Over the years the egg has encountered its fair share of controversy in the health world. The influential Framingham study, which came out in 1948, found that eggs increase cholesterol and increase the risk for heart disease. This long-held conventional wisdom was later proven incorrect by Dr. Walter Willett, chair of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Nutrition Department. He found that although cholesterol in the blood increases your risk for heart disease, cholesterol consumption did not effect blood levels. Many studies by Willett and his colleagues since, have continually shown little correlation of cholesterol consumption to strokes or heart disease, unless a patient is at high genetic risk or has diabetes.

Whether you’re on Team Egg or not, I think we can all agree that these orbs are still a useful pantry item, though you’ve probably grown tired of your tried and tested recipes. We at The Daily Meal have a similar affection for these golden nuggets, and to give you the opportunity to try something new we’ve compiled a list for you of the 50 best egg recipes.