12 Fun Food Activities to Do on a Snow Day

Snowflakes are falling from the sky as soon as you wake up, and you already know that school and work are going to be cancelled. The roads are closed, and your car is buried beneath a blanket of white, preventing you from going anywhere. Your kids wake you up with excitement, ready to play all day, but you can’t think of any way to entertain them indoors.

Whoever told us not to play with our food didn’t understand how much fun it can be. These snowy day activities are simple to set up and will keep you and your kids entertained for hours. They all incorporate food, so most involve eating as well! And we all know we need our winter comfort foods. Most of our snow activities can be done with things you have on hand in the kitchen. However, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on these materials if you think snow is headed your way. Start brainstorming now to ensure your kids have an awesome snow day full of food activities!