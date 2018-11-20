Under-the-Radar Sandwiches You Won’t Believe Exist

The sandwich is a universal food, and its possibilities are limitless. As long as it’s between two pieces of bread or tucked into a roll, you can call it a sandwich and nobody (well, maybe somebody) will argue. Across the globe, people eat some things that other cultures might consider to be pretty unusual, but once it’s turned into a sandwich it becomes a little bit easier to understand, a little easier to get on board with with. The sandwich is truly the great equalizer.

In our everyday existence, we encounter only a narrow band of the universal sandwich spectrum. There are the ones that we all know: peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, tuna salad, whatever they’re serving at Panera. Then there are the regional sandwiches, like spiedies in Binghamton, New York, which feature cubes of marinated and grilled meat on a soft Italian roll. They’re common in one specific place, but not really known outside of that.

But we’ll be the first to admit that there are some sandwiches that you’ve never heard of because they’re just not that good. In Britain, for example, there’s actually something called a toast sandwich, which is just buttered toast between two slices of bread (Thankfully, the Dadaists didn’t invent any more sandwiches after that.). But there's a whole world of spectacular sandwiches out there, and we've tracked down 20 you should definitely know about. Just a warning, though: Once you know about them (and especially once you eat them), your life very well might never be the same.