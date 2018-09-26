Although some people might be bored of their burger routine, McDonald’s is actually switching things up. McDonald’s USA has announced that its “classic burgers” are now free of artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, and added colors from artificial sources at all 14,000 U.S. restaurants. The classic burgers include McDonald’s hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double cheeseburgers, McDoubles, Quarter Pounders with cheese, Double Quarter Pounders with cheese, and their Big Mac.

The Unhealthiest McDonald’s Menu Items

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food — where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared — and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said in a press release.

McDonald's worked with its suppliers over the past couple of years to eliminate artificial preservatives from the chain's cheese, Big Mac special sauce, and buns. According to the brand, as of this announcement, almost two-thirds of McDonald’s burger and sandwich menu items contain nothing artificial — excluding their pickles.

In case you haven’t noticed, McDonald’s can't seem to stop trying new things. The brand has just announced that they’re offering poutine at a U.S. location for the first time, they’ve totally redone their Chicago headquarters, and they’re testing out a stroopwafel McFlurry. McDonald’s also wants to sustainably source all McCafé coffee by 2020 and use only cage-free eggs by 2025. No wonder they continue to top the list of the 10 biggest burger chains for 2018.