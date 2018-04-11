A man who ate McDonald’s for a week straight has revealed that he actually lost weight instead of gaining it. British YouTuber Mike Jeavons ate at the fast food chain for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for seven days, which set him back a pretty $140.

While this may sound a little like Super Size Me — filmmaker Morgan Spurlock’s 2004 documentary — this Briton says he did not “gorge” on McDonald’s. Instead, he stuck to a 2,000-calorie daily limit and was mindful of salt, fat, and sugar intake. At the end of the experiment, Jeavons claims to have lost five pounds. Spurlock, who ate about 5,000 calories at the Golden Arches every day for 30 days, gained a drastic 25 pounds.

“I wanted to do things differently and see if I could be happy, full, have a varied diet on McDonald’s, and I kind of proved that that’s a difficult thing to do,” Jeavons said on YouTube. “McDonald’s isn’t intended to be eaten three meals a day, seven days a week, but now we know.”

A post shared by Mike Jeavons (@mikejeavons) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

By day three, Jeavons started having stomach problems because of all the fatty foods he was consuming. According to the U.K.’s Mirror, much of this was also attributed to the amount of diet soda he was drinking.

“To keep everything in line with the recommended daily allowances, I had to save calories where I could,” he said, according to the outlet. “Because I was eating so much fat, zero-calorie drinks were a savior, though they did make me feel ill after a while.”

The 33-year-old ate everything from hotcakes and McMuffins to salad and Big Macs from March 21 to March 28. After the challenge was complete, Jeavons didn’t want McDonald’s at all, but says he had some random cravings.

A post shared by Mike Jeavons (@mikejeavons) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:18pm PDT

“I’m just so sick of it,” he said on YouTube. “I don’t want any more even though I really do. I felt like I had cravings, but I wouldn’t even put it even remotely close to what I imagine someone with an addiction kind of feels.”

Now, the vlogger eats “regular” things like porridge, pasta Mug Shots with fruit, and lasagna. But he’s still testing out other fads and products on his YouTube channel, including the Slimming World diet, Kinder Surprise drinks, and a cat face massager. Yes, you read that correctly. If you’re interested in taking the weeklong McDonald’s challenge yourself, here are the chain’s healthiest menu items.