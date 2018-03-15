This Is What Chrissy Teigen Orders at McDonald's

It’s no secret that Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen is obsessed with food. In fact, security details working with the model once assigned her the code name Fish Fillet. She also recently earned the nickname “Nugget” after she ate 40 McDonald’s chicken nuggets with hot mustard and French fries dipped in barbecue sauce. The sizeable challenge took several hours to complete, but she polished off every bite.

“I am the biggest McDonald’s fan,” Teigen told The Daily Meal. The Cravings cookbook author is the newest spokesperson for the fast food chain, which is currently promoting its $1, $2, $3 Dollar Menu. Her debut commercial for the campaign first aired during the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4.

The 30-second spot features Teigen on a McDonald’s run mid-Oscars ordering a “they never feed you at those things” meal. But she never planned on going to the show anyway. She stayed home and ordered tacos instead.

Her favorite part about filming the ads? Biting into hamburgers all day. But when it comes down to it, Teigen is a breakfast-all-day type of person.

“I love a Sausage McMuffin with egg. I will order two actually, and I’ll put two sausages on it and then I just do the bread and cheese on one side as a snack later,” the 32-year-old said, adding that she enjoys hash browns, too. And chicken noodle soup isn’t the only thing that warrants a soda on the side. Teigen, who is currently pregnant with her second child, says she recently started drinking fountain Dr. Pepper with her fast food (which, she adds, may or may not be a pregnancy craving).

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed, Teigen told The Daily Meal that she and hubby-musician John Legend might name their baby boy after a food. If so, it would just give us another reason to love them.