McDonald’s Is Testing a Stroopwafel McFlurry

Things are heating up at some McDonald’s locations in the 305. Approximately 50 locations in South Florida are currently testing four international menu items as part of a “Flavors from Abroad” promotion.

McDonald’s menus vary somewhat from country to country, and many items from abroad typically aren’t available in the chain’s U.S. restaurants. But for a limited time only, diners in Miami-Dade and Broward counties can order a hamburger from Spain, a chicken sandwich from Hong Kong, fries from Malaysia, and a McFlurry from the Netherlands.



Courtesy of McDonald's



Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger

A fresh beef single or double quarter-pound burger topped with McBacon sauce, applewood smoked bacon, Gouda cheese, and slivered onions served on a sesame seed bun.

McSpicy Chicken

A crispy chicken fillet that’s marinated with spicy seasoning and topped with creamy mayo and lettuce.

BBQ McShaker Fries

The same McDonald’s fries Americans know and love with a little smoky barbecue seasoning on top.

Stroopwafel McFlurry

Vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixed with caramel waffle cookie pieces and caramel sauce. This item has been a staple in the Nethlerlands for many years.

Each new test item will be available in-store, but also through UberEATS and the McDonald’s mobile ordering app. If you aren’t located in the Sunshine State, you can still find worldly eats from the Golden Arches one other place. McDonald’s restaurant on the bottom floor of its new headquarters in Chicago sells classic menu items and a rotating selection of munchies previously found in other countries only. The latest offerings include the Blue Cheese and Bacon Burger from France, Wasabi Shake Shake Fries from Hong Kong, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich from Australia, the “Keep Calm, Caesar On” and “I’m Greeking Out” salads from Canada, the Sausage McMuffin TS (which stands for “tomato salad”) from Germany, and the Baci McFlurry from Italy.

All good things must come to an end, so scoop this limited-time-only grub while you can or else you’ll have to book a plane ticket to get your fix. You can go to the ends of the Earth for a Stroopwafel McFlurry, but you'll never see these McDonald's menu items ever again.