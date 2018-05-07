A retired prison guard in Wisconsin is claiming to have eaten 30,000 Big Macs since May 17, 1972. According to USA Today, Don Gorske of Fond du Lac, has binged on the McDonald’s menu staple for 46 years and has only gone eight days without — several of which were not by choice, while another was to honor a promise to his mom on the day of her death.

In 2016, Gorske, who bears a striking resemblance to John Lennon, was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the record holder for Big Macs consumed when he’d eaten 28,788. Two years and 1,212 fast-food burgers later, the 64-year-old ate his latest milestone Mac at the same McDonald’s where he got his very first taste at the tender age of 18.

“This one is a biggie for me, something I have been looking forward to,” Gorske told The Fond du Lac Reporter. In addition to tallying his victims in a record book, Gorske has mountains of receipts, sandwich wrappers, and containers because, he says, “people like to see proof.” While that may seem like quite the collection, he used to have more. In 1990, 7,000 Styrofoam containers were destroyed after a tornado damaged Gorske’s house.

It’s one for the history books. He’s done it. Local folk hero Don Gorske has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac. Let the record show it took place 3:30pm at the Fond du Lac @McDonalds. He cautions this may be his last milestone, projecting 40,000 would come in 2032. #SuperSizeMe #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/4rJ5lTCYui — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) May 4, 2018

As for his wellbeing, Gorske says his blood pressure and cholesterol are normal, a local NBC news station reports. The guy just really likes hamburgers. While the rest of Gorske’s food intake has not been disclosed, it’s possible he keeps a decent diet by choosing wholesome options before or after consuming his daily Big Mac. It’s possible to make better-for-you choices at the Golden Arches, too! Here are the chain’s healthiest menu items.