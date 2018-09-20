McDonald’s poutine looks sad, but apparently it ‘bangs’

This spring, McDonald’s opened a brand new 6,000-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor of its corporate headquarters in Chicago. Here, customers can order fan-favorite Big Macs or McNuggets, as well as a selection of rotating items from international McD's. The Golden Arches just introduced the latest slate of worldly offerings, and one looks like a tragic tribute to a beloved Canadian delicacy.

The Unhealthiest McDonald's Menu Items

McDonald’s rendition of poutine features the chain’s classic fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. In the promotional photo, the fries are merely drizzled with diluted-looking gravy and the curds look more like a ripped-up cheese stick.



McDonald's



This writer has strong feelings on poutine; I grew up in the North Country just miles from the Canadian border, and maple syrup practically runs through my veins. Correct me if I’m wrong (which I’m not), but proper poutine should be smothered in gravy and gobs of legitimate melty cheese curds, so help me Justin Trudeau.

Thankfully, an Instagram search shows plenty of real-life photos of McDonald’s poutine that look a lot better than the promo shot. There is an ample amount of gravy, and the cheese looks bigger and chunkier.

Some diners have asserted that the fries don’t match the dish (poutine is normally made with thicker fries) and that McDonald’s “has nothing on ‘real’ poutine,” but the general consensus is that their version is pretty freakin’ good. One set of junk food Instagrammer twins even said the dish “bangs.”

Here’s what else Chicagoans will find on McDonald’s global menu:



McDonald's



Morning Wrap

This breakfast wrap hails from the U.K. It starts with a flour tortilla that’s filled with bacon, eggs, a potato rosti (similar to the American hash brown), American cheese, sausage, and a choice of ketchup or brown sauce — a popular British condiment traditionally comprised of tomatoes, molasses, dates, apples, tamarind, spices, vinegar, and sometimes raisins.



McDonald's



Angus Maestro Burger

This burger was selected from the Netherlands, and includes two Angus beef patties seasoned with a steak and butter sauce. It’s topped with a slice of white cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon, lettuce, red onion, ketchup, and wild mustard.



McDonald's



Keep Calm and Caesar On

This fresh take on a Caesar salad is from Canada, and is built with a mix of lettuces topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, bacon bites, roasted garlic focaccia croutons, a choice of sliced grilled or crispy chicken, and Caesar dressing.



McDonald's



I’m Greeking Out

This salad was also sourced from Canada, and uses a mix of lettuces topped with sliced cucumbers, red pepper strips, crumbled feta, seasoned couscous, herb and garlic pita chips, a choice of sliced grilled or crispy chicken, and Greek dressing.



McDonald's



Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème McFlurry

This sweet treat is from Latin America. It features vanilla soft serve swirled with Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème candy bars and hot fudge sauce.

Get these international menu items while they’re hot, because when the next rotation rolls around, they’ll be on menu boards abroad only. Then you’ll never see them again, just like these failed McDonald’s menu items.