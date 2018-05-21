May 11 was Eat Anything You Want Day, but I postponed this long-awaited “holiday” for a time when I could make the most of it. That day happened to be May 19 – my friend’s bridal shower and my cousin’s graduation party.

I am not a very strict person when it comes to food. I never liked soda, doughnuts, or cold cuts, so I am not really struggling with eating healthy. My only vice is chocolate. I do have a sweet tooth, but after 30 years of training, I have managed to control it. Read More People Who Work in Offices Have No Self-Control When It Comes to Free Food

25 Meal Ideas for When You Just Can’t Eat Another Salad

UK Hospitals Ban Chocolate Bars and Limit Calories

That said, I have been extra careful with what I eat over the past year because I have a baby whose favorite food is breastmilk, so I am being very good for his sake. But, frankly, it is exhausting and a little boring — I recently set a personal record for most salads eaten in a day (three).

I have been looking forward to just one day when I can transfer all food-related responsibilities to my husband and go all in.

I was thinking of keeping track of how many calories I eat as I went along, but why spoil a perfectly wonderful day? However, I did a rough calculation before I went to bed — I had consumed no fewer than 5,000 calories, a drastic increase from my usual 1,700 to 2,000.