iStock
iStock
May 11 was Eat Anything You Want Day, but I postponed this long-awaited “holiday” for a time when I could make the most of it. That day happened to be May 19 – my friend’s bridal shower and my cousin’s graduation party.
I am not a very strict person when it comes to food. I never liked soda, doughnuts, or cold cuts, so I am not really struggling with eating healthy. My only vice is chocolate. I do have a sweet tooth, but after 30 years of training, I have managed to control it.
That said, I have been extra careful with what I eat over the past year because I have a baby whose favorite food is breastmilk, so I am being very good for his sake. But, frankly, it is exhausting and a little boring — I recently set a personal record for most salads eaten in a day (three).
I have been looking forward to just one day when I can transfer all food-related responsibilities to my husband and go all in.
I was thinking of keeping track of how many calories I eat as I went along, but why spoil a perfectly wonderful day? However, I did a rough calculation before I went to bed — I had consumed no fewer than 5,000 calories, a drastic increase from my usual 1,700 to 2,000.
Celebrated wineries and New Orleans chefs team up for a week of dinners, tastings, and events
Combining foods is like art, but there is some science to it as well
Learn the greatest ways to cook meat from those who know best