The Best Chocolate Shop in Every State

There is nothing in this world that is more crave-worthy, more scrumptious, and more delectable than a beautiful piece of chocolate. The moment that creamy, milky, and oh-so-sweet morsel hits your palate, you’re transported into a world of happiness and true deliciousness, even if only for a moment. And sometimes, you really, really need that. So, to honor the beauty of chocolate and the artistry of the chocolatier, we sought out the best chocolate shops across America.

Our list of the best chocolate shops in every state celebrates every kind of chocolate maker — from the East Coast, where single-source, artisanal chocolates reign supreme, to cozy, kitschy shops in the Midwest, innovative chocolate stores and factories on the West Coast, and everything else in between. If you live in the U.S., there’s the perfect chocolate shop for you (and you don’t have to travel too far).Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates . You never know what you’re going to get.” But the phrase really should be, “Life is like a box of chocolates..” Or, at least, if you get one of these boxes of chocolates , things are going pretty well.