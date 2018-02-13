Chocolates
istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

The Best Chocolate Shop in Every State

By
Editor
Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a box of chocolates

There is nothing in this world that is more crave-worthy, more scrumptious, and more delectable than a beautiful piece of chocolate. The moment that creamy, milky, and oh-so-sweet morsel hits your palate, you’re transported into a world of happiness and true deliciousness, even if only for a moment. And sometimes, you really, really need that. So, to honor the beauty of chocolate and the artistry of the chocolatier, we sought out the best chocolate shops across America.

More Best in Every State:



For the Best Chocolate Shops in Every State, click here.

Our list of the best chocolate shops in every state celebrates every kind of chocolate maker — from the East Coast, where single-source, artisanal chocolates reign supreme, to cozy, kitschy shops in the Midwest, innovative chocolate stores and factories on the West Coast, and everything else in between. If you live in the U.S., there’s the perfect chocolate shop for you (and you don’t have to travel too far).

Forrest Gump said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.” But the phrase really should be, “Life is like a box of chocolates. So amazing.” Or, at least, if you get one of these boxes of chocolates, things are going pretty well.

Click for slideshow
The Best Chocolate Shop in Every State for 2018 Gallery
Related Links
15 Things You Should Cover With Chocolate20 Reasons You Should Eat Dark Chocolate Every Day14 Favorite Chocolate Desserts to Turn Your Dinner Party Decadent
Tags
chocolate
Best in Every State
valentines day
casual eats