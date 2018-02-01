Applebee’s will be selling Bahama Mama cocktails all February long for just $1. That means for 28 blissful days you can enjoy a tropical cocktail for less than it costs to buy a subway ticket.

The all caps named “DOLLARMAMA” is Applebee’s name for the white rum drink mixed with pineapple, orange, lime juice and coconut and cherry flavors. The DOLLARMAMA costs $1, much like other recent successful Applebee’s promotions: October’s $1 margaritas, December’s $1 Long Island iced teas, and January’s $1 Blue Moons plus all-you-can-eat riblets and chicken tenders. The new cocktail hits menus today, February 1, and will be sold in restaurants until Feb 28, every day, all day long. If only it was a leap year!

“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” said Patrick Kirk, VP of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s, in a press release. “We know Applebee’s fans are going to love the tropical fruit flavors of the new recipe we created just for the DOLLARMAMATM. For $1 you can experience the perfect winter getaway in a glass.”

You may be enjoying your DOLLARMAMA wrapped up in many sweaters to beat the East Coast cold, but close your eyes and try to imagine you’re enjoying your tropical beverage on one of the 10 popular American beaches where you can legally drink alcohol.