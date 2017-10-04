Applebee’s Is Offering $1 Margaritas for an Entire Month

Calling all broke millennials: It’s time to empty those piggy banks because your wildest dreams are finally coming true. Applebee’s is offering $1 margaritas for the entire month of October. That means 31 days of lime-laden tequila on the rocks with tastefully salted rims. It’s time to party.

"We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," the chain’s vice president of beverage innovation, Patrick Kirk, said in a press release. "Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."

Applebee's

This new promotion comes almost two months after the chain announced plans to shut down as many as 135 “underperforming” locations across the U.S. At the same time, brand president John Cywinkski told investors the restaurant had made a mistake in trying to win over millennials.

Applebee’s “Dollaritas” are available from open to close at participating restaurants for the duration of “Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.” While this may sound like a recipe for disaster, the chain reminds its participants to “please drink responsibly.” If not, Dollaritas could find themselves tacked on to the 10 times Applebee’s, Friday’s, and 7 other chains really messed up.