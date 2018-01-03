Applebee's Selling $2 Blue Moons, All-You-Can-Eat Riblets and Chicken Tenders in January

Applebee’s is busting out the deals for January. The longtime favorite casual restaurant and our new fave place for cheap drinks will be selling Blue Moon beers for just $2 all January long! Even more exciting, you can pair your $2 beer with their returning offer of all-you-can-eat riblets or their new all-you-can-eat chicken tenders.

If you’ve ever ordered the all-you-can-eat riblets, then you know that your two or two hundred plates will come with honey barbecue or spicy Texas barbecue sauce. Should your New Year’s resolution be to eat less red meat, you can skip the riblets and order plates on plates of chicken tenders, which are served with a honey Dijon mustard sauce. Both options come with coleslaw and infinite fries.

Don’t want to choose? You can order riblets and then chicken tenders for an unending mix and match of meats. Didn’t know Applebee’s had all-you-can-eat options? We bet you’ll be amazed by these 10 things you didn’t know about Applebee’s.