Applebee’s Is Offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas All December

Back in October, Applebee’s graced thirsty patrons with $1 margaritas to remind customers that it’s not only a restaurant, but also a bar. The company just announced that throughout the month of December, it will offer Long Island Iced Teas for the measly price of 100 pennies. The boozy beverage is packed with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of cola.

"The dollar drink is back at Applebee's just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea," Applebee’s vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk said. "The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season."



Applebee’s $1 Long Island iced tea will be available all day, every day at participating restaurants nationwide for the entire month of December. For more on the California-based family chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Applebee’s.