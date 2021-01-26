If you're pescatarian, chances are you're constantly looking for ways to dress up fish in the same ways most people jazz up chicken. Sure, fish has a plethora of health benefits and it's high in protein, but it doesn't always feel as versatile as other proteins. After weeks of cooking with soy sauce glazes, citrus, breadcrumbs and butter, what else can you do?

Enter tilapia. This budget-friendly, mild tasting, lean fish can easily take on the flavor profile of a wide variety of marinades and sauces. Ditch the simple sauces and try this sweet and sour glaze to give fish a tangy takeout-worthy twist.

One easy way to replicate your favorite fast food or food court staples is to get the sauce just right. This sweet, yet acidic glaze has a surprising cast of characters, including ketchup, but the final product is reminiscent of sweet and sour chicken, sans the trek to your fave Chinese restaurant. Serve the dish with a side of rice to fully replicate a takeout dinner experience.

Unlike chicken, fish cooks in just a couple of minutes. Just add it to a non-stick pan and saute for about three minutes on one side, then flip and saute for an extra two minutes on the other side. Once the fish is done, you can remove it from the pan and add the sauce to the skillet. Pour the sauce over the tilapia once it bubbles up and serve with diced tomatoes. This dish is one of many great fish recipes to delight pecatarians and meat eaters alike.

Ingredients

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons white distilled vinegar

Olive oil spray

3/4 pounds tilapia fillets

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup)

Directions

Step 1: Mix 1/4 cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 2 tablespoons vinegar together in a small bowl.

Step 2: Set aside.

Step 3: Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray.

Step 4: Add 3/4 pounds tilapia and saute 3 minutes for a 1/2-inch fillet.

Step 5: Carefully turn the fish over and saute for 2 minutes.

Step 6: Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side of the fish.

Step 7: Remove to a plate.

Step 8: Add the sauce to the skillet and cook for 30 seconds until it just starts to bubble.

Step 9: Spoon the sauce over the fish and spread 1 cup of diced tomatoes on top.

This recipe is by Linda Gassenheimer and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.