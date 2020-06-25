Soy Grilled Tuna Steaks

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a bowl and stir; add the tuna steaks and cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour or longer.

Prepare the barbecue. Brush the barbecue grill with vegetable oil so that the steaks do not stick to the grill.

Barbecue the steaks for three to five minutes or so on each side. The grilling time depends on how rare or well done you like the tuna.