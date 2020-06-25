Soy Grilled Tuna Steaks

June 25, 2020
Tuna steaks are surprisingly easy to prepare and the meat is tender and super light — great for hot nights when you don’t want to spend a lot of time cooking.
This recipe is courtesy of Living the Gourmet
Notes
Prep time does not include inactive prep time when the steaks are marinating.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound fresh tuna steaks
- 1/4 Cup Kikkoman's traditionally brewed soy sauce
- 3 cloves of garlic, grated
- 1 1-inch piece of ginger, grated
- 1/4 Cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon salt and black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
Directions
Combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a bowl and stir; add the tuna steaks and cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour or longer.
Prepare the barbecue. Brush the barbecue grill with vegetable oil so that the steaks do not stick to the grill.
Barbecue the steaks for three to five minutes or so on each side. The grilling time depends on how rare or well done you like the tuna.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving1145
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol265mg88%
Protein174g100%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A201µg22%
Vitamin B1214µg100%
Vitamin B67mg100%
Vitamin C91mg100%
Vitamin D12µg77%
Vitamin E5mg32%
Vitamin K270µg100%
Calcium138mg14%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)87µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)87µg22%
Iron9mg47%
Magnesium340mg81%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)128mg100%
Phosphorus2064mg100%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium3907mg83%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg75.3%
Sodium3829mg100%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg78.9%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water725gN/A
Zinc4mg33%