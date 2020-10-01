  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Seared Atlantic Calico Scallops with Citrus Dill Butter and Spinach Couscous

October 1, 2020 | 10:07am
You'll have the perfect scallops in just 30 minutes
Courtesy of McCormick

Scallops are dressed in a decadent butter sauce and served over a bed of spinach and tomato couscous to complete the meal.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
563
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
In Season: 7 Citrus Recipes
11 Winter Citrus Recipes
Celebrate the Sunshine: 4 Easy Citrus Recipes for Summer Entertaining

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic, divided
  • 2 Cups chopped baby spinach
  • 1 Cup diced fresh tomatoes
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 box (10 ounces) plain couscous
  • 1 Pound Atlantic Calico Scallops
  • Salt and pepper, (optional)
  • 8 Tablespoons cold butter, cut into cubes, divided
  • 1/4 Cup minced yellow onion
  • 1/4 Cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Dill Weed
  • 1/2 Cup fresh mandarin orange segments

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in 2-quart saucepan on medium-high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of the garlic; cook and stir 1 minute until fragrant.

Stir in spinach and tomatoes; cook just until spinach is wilted.

Add water and bring to a boil.

Add couscous, stirring to mix well.

Cover saucepan and remove from heat. Set aside.

Meanwhile, pat scallops dry with paper towels.

Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in large skillet on medium-high heat until shimmering.

Carefully place scallops in pan.

Cook without stirring 2 to 3 minutes until browned on bottom.

Flip scallops and cook 2 minutes longer or just until cooked through.

Remove scallops from pan and keep warm.

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in same skillet on medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook 2 minutes or until softened.

Add remaining 2 teaspoons garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.

Stir in wine, heavy cream, lemon juice and dill.

Simmer until mixture is reduced to one-fourth of the original amount (to about 1/3 cup), about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low; whisk in remaining butter, one piece at a time, until well blended and sauce is creamy.

Gently stir in mandarin orange segments and cook just until heated through.

Spoon Citrus Dill Butter Sauce over scallops and serve with Spinach and Tomato Couscous.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving563
Total Fat29g45%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated15g77%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein20g39%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A240µg27%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.4%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus433mg62%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium466mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.3%
Sodium846mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water258gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
scallops
seafood recipes
Seared Atlantic Calico Scallops
Citrus Dill Butter
Spinach Couscous
weeknight recipes