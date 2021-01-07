Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia

You can make a quick and easy meal with this fish dish. With this recipe, you can enjoy deliciously sauteed tilapia glazed in a sweet and sour sauce made from ketchup, soy sauce and vinegar. Serve this fish along with rice.
This recipe is by Linda Gassenheimer and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons white distilled vinegar
- Olive oil spray
- 3/4 Pounds tilapia fillets
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup)
Directions
Mix ketchup, soy sauce and vinegar together in a small bowl.
Set aside.
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray.
Add tilapia and saute 3 minutes for a 1/2-inch fillet.
Carefully turn the fish over and saute for 2 minutes.
Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side of the fish.
Remove to a plate.
Add the sauce to the skillet and cook for 30 seconds until it just starts to bubble.
Spoon the sauce over the fish and spread the tomato cubes on top.