There are some chain restaurant menu items that truly stand the test of time. We’re talking about McDonald’s Egg McMuffin, Olive Garden’s breadsticks, Burger King’s Whopper and, of course, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Some of these seem particularly difficult to pull off at home — we can’t even imagine trying to fry an onion like they do at Outback Steakhouse. But other restaurant staples are super easy to recreate in your own kitchen, like those craveworthy Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

This is not your average Southern biscuit recipe; it’s loaded with cheese, butter and herbs. Because cheese makes everything better.

This biscuit recipe starts as all quickie biscuit recipes do: with biscuit mix. Mix the Bisquick together with cold butter, a ton of cheddar cheese, milk and garlic powder. If you want to kick these biscuits up another notch, feel free to sprinkle in whatever herbs or seasonings tickle your fancy. A dash of dried parsley flakes, chives, seasoned salt or paprika work well in this recipe too.

If you ever wondered what makes Cheddar Bay Biscuits so scrumptious, we’re here to let you in on a little restaurant secret: it’s butter. Butter is the reason restaurant food tastes better than yours, and this recipe is no exception. In addition to having four tablespoons in the mix, there’s additional melted butter added on top of these for that final burst of flavor.

These are also a super satisfying biscuit for anything. You can top them with Southern white gravy, pair them with your favorite barbecued ribs or just eat them as-is for a midday snack. However, because this recipe comes from Red Lobster, it’s best to pair these with lobster, crab, shrimp and other fabulous fish recipes.

This recipe by Heather McPherson was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups Bisquick baking mix

4 tablespoons cold butter

1 heaping cup grated Cheddar cheese, such as sharp Cheddar

3/4 cups cold milk

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, using a pastry cutter or two knives, mix 2 1/2 cups Bisquick with 4 tablespoons cold butter. After mixing, there should be pieces of butter the size of peas or coarse crumbs.

Step 3: By hand, mix in 1 heaping cup grated Cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup cold milk and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Don't over mix.

Step 4: With an ice cream scoop, drop 1/4-cup portions of dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, or until biscuit tops are golden.

Step 5: In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes.

Step 6: Use a brush to spread the garlic-butter topping on the warm biscuit tops. Serve immediately.