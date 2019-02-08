Southern White Gravy
February 8, 2019 | 3:32pm
The perfect accompaniment to chicken-fried steak
White gravy is traditionally served in the South with chicken-fried steak, steak fingers and other Southern favorites. Many traditional cooks make a gravy using the remnants from the pan after cooking chicken-fried steak, for example, but this recipe made up of butter, flour, milk and salt and pepper works just as well.
4
Servings
338
Calories Per Serving
Makes
3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 5 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 Cups whole milk
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 Teaspoons cracked pepper
Directions
Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over low to medium-low heat. Once the foam has subsided, slowly whisk in the flour.
Whisk continuously until it becomes a fragrant light brown.
Slowly add milk, whisking continuously to keep lumps from forming.
Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 10 minutes.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
28g
43%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
17g
87%
Cholesterol
76mg
25%
Protein
6g
13%
Carbs
17g
6%
Vitamin A
264µg
29%
Vitamin B12
0.7µg
30.6%
Vitamin D
2µg
16%
Vitamin E
0.8mg
5.4%
Vitamin K
7µg
6%
Calcium
194mg
19%
Fiber
1g
4%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
37µg
9%
Folic acid
15µg
N/A
Iron
0.8mg
4.4%
Magnesium
23mg
5%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.8mg
4.7%
Phosphorus
150mg
21%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
257mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
24.7%
Sodium
450mg
19%
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
12.6%
Trans
0.9g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
6.3%
