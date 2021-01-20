If there's one appliance that everyone wants in their kitchen, it's an air fryer. The gadget can cook everything from vegetables to dessert and it's often used to cook crowd favorites, like chicken wings and fries. But shrimp? Could that be too daring? Not a chance. This garlic shrimp takes just four minutes to cook in the air fryer and is absolutely delicious.

Seafood lovers rejoice! You're not out of the air fryer game just yet. It may seem odd to toss proteins like shrimp and salmon into a magical device that cooks it in minutes, but it is possible. If you're working with frozen shrimp be sure to thaw them before cooking.

Start by tossing the peeled and deveined jumbo shrimp with avocado oil, garlic cloves, paprika, lemon, salt and pepper. Place the shrimp in the air fryer in a single layer and air fry for four minutes. Be sure to flip the shrimp halfway through and you can work in batches if you need to. Drizzle the shrimp with a little bit of lemon and serve with pasta or a refreshing winter salad.

Ingredients

1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grapeseed or avocado oil

1 tablespoon paprika

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Directions