Red Lobster serves millions of Cheddar Bay biscuits daily, and people go crazy for them. In response to their overwhelming popularity, the company posts a taste-alike recipe on its website and they've even started selling a Red Lobster biscuit box mix in supermarkets. This variation is pretty darn close to the fluffy biscuits served tableside at the restaurant. Red Lobster does share these two tips: Don't over-knead the dough, and make sure you use baking soda as one of the ingredients (in this recipe, the baking soda is in the Bisquick baking mix).

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.