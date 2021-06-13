  1. Home
42 ratings

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

June 13, 2021
By
How to make a batch of the famous biscuits at home
pamela_d_mcadams/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Red Lobster serves millions of Cheddar Bay biscuits daily, and people go crazy for them. In response to their overwhelming popularity, the company posts a taste-alike recipe on its website and they've even started selling a Red Lobster biscuit box mix in supermarkets. This variation is pretty darn close to the fluffy biscuits served tableside at the restaurant. Red Lobster does share these two tips: Don't over-knead the dough, and make sure you use baking soda as one of the ingredients (in this recipe, the baking soda is in the Bisquick baking mix).

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
177
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cups Bisquick baking mix
  • 4 Tablespoons cold butter
  • 1 heaping cup grated Cheddar cheese, such as sharp Cheddar
  • 3/4 Cups cold milk
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder

For the topping:

  • 2 Tablespoons melted butter
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, using a pastry cutter or two knives, mix 2 1/2 cups Bisquick with 4 tablespoons cold butter. After mixing, there should be pieces of butter the size of peas or coarse crumbs.

Step 3: By hand, mix in 1 heaping cup grated Cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup cold milk and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Don't over mix.

Step 4: With an ice cream scoop, drop 1/4-cup portions of dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, or until biscuit tops are golden.

For the topping:

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes.

Step 2: Use a brush to spread the garlic-butter topping on the warm biscuit tops. Serve immediately.

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits