There’s no denying that McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is one of the most famous fast food menu items of all time. The simple combination of egg, breakfast meat and cheese on a toasted English muffin is just a joyful way to start your day. And, hey, if that combo is so basic, this recipe must be easy to make at home, right?

Indeed, of all the amazing ways to cook eggs, frying one up and adding it to a toasted and buttered English muffin with Canadian bacon and American cheese is one of the most satisfying ways to get your egg fix every day — and it takes just 15 minutes.

The key to getting your egg perfectly circular a la Mickey D’s is to use an egg ring. This handy kitchen tool will make your fried egg fit exactly on top of your English muffin. Of course, if you don’t have one, you can just fry an egg normally and fold the whites over to fit on your sandwich as you assemble.

The best part of making your Egg McMuffin at home is that you can customize it to your preferences. If you don’t have Canadian bacon or don’t like it, you can swap it out for ham, bacon, breakfast sausage, vegetarian sausage or even some sauteed veggies. Don’t be afraid to experiment with your McMuffin and incorporate some of these unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs.

Egg, Canadian Bacon and Cheese Muffin



Ingredients:

1 English muffin

1 large egg

1 slice Canadian bacon

1 slice American cheese

1 1/2 tablespoon butter, separated

Directions:

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter and cook Canadian bacon until browned, 1-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, heat a separate small non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter.

Place egg ring in skillet.

Crack large egg inside the egg ring. Using a butter knife, lightly break the yolk of the egg. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook egg until whites are mostly set. Then remove the egg ring and flip. Cook 1 minute more and remove from heat.

Toast your English muffin until light brown.

To assemble: butter each half of the English muffin with 1/4 tablespoon butter. Add fried egg, Canadian bacon and American cheese. Serve warm with hashbrowns and coffee.