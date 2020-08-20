How do you grill lobster tails? That query is one of the most popular grilling questions in America, and we understand why. Although the king of the cookout is typically a perfectly cooked steak, grilled lobster tails are sure to add a little surf elegance to any turf this summer.

While cooking a lobster tail may seem overwhelming if you're not a grillmaster, it's actually quite easy and the whole process takes less than one hour.

To start, you should split the lobster tail lengthwise with a sharp knife, something every home cook should have on deck. Then separate the flesh from the shell and brush it with your marinade.

Be sure to insert the skewers lengthwise through the center of the lobster tail — this prevents curling. Then cook the lobster tails for about 10 minutes, turning once. As soon as the lobster turns opaque, it's ready to be taken off the grill. Once you perfect grilling lobster tails, it'll be a breeze to make these incredible grilled chicken, steak and shrimp recipes.

Grilled Lobster Tails

Ingredients

8 small lobster tails, in the shell

4 tablespoons Mazola corn oil

4 cloves of garlic, grated

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, stems removed and finely chopped

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

Fresh sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Juice of one fresh lemon

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients for the rub and form a paste.

Split lobster tails lengthwise with a large knife or kitchen shears.

Gently separate flesh from the shell being careful not to break the shell and brush flesh side of tail with marinade, getting the marinade under the shell.

To prevent the tail from curling during cooking, insert skewers lengthwise through the center of the whole lobster tail.

Lightly oil grill. Over a medium heat, place tails, flesh side down, on preheated grill.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, and basting frequently with remaining marinade. Discard any leftover marinade.

Lobster is done when opaque and firm to the touch.

This recipe is courtesy of Living the Gourmet