Southern cuisine is anything but boring; it incorporates influences from Native American, African, and European cultures and, of course, from the rest of the United States as well. An array of different spices, ingredients and techniques from around the world all contribute something special to the wide-ranging cuisine of the diverse region — there’s a reason why food is such a big part of culture and community for those who call the South home.

22 Classic Southern Recipes That Are Better Than Grandma’s Gallery

The culinary horizon of the South is expansive, but for this recipe roundup we decided to focus on a carefully curated selection of just 21 dishes — which was not easy. Consider barbecue alone — you could find yourself overwhelmed at the sheer number of regional recipes and preparations. That’s why barbecue is not on this list — it deserves its own spotlight, don’t you think?

Ribs and brisket aside, there are more than enough tasty morsels in this roundup to satisfy even the most voracious of appetites, from bananas Foster and catfish stew to fried okra, succotash and fried frog’s legs, these 22 recipes will certainly give your grandma a run for her money!