4.5
2 ratings

Sweet Southern Slow-Cooker Ham

February 21, 2020 | 5:21pm
Super easy and delicious

Courtesy of the National Pork Board

This slow-cooker ham is simple to make since most of the work is hands-off. After making the sweet and sticky glaze, pour it over the ham and let the slow cooker do the rest. 

Recipe courtesy of the National Pork Board.

Ready in
8 h
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
1274
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 bone-in fully cooked ham
  • 1 Cup apple cider
  • 1/3 Cup bourbon
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/4 Cup dijon mustard
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions

Place the ham in a large slow cooker.

Whisk the cider with the brown sugar, bourbon, honey and mustard. Slowly pour over the ham. Scatter the thyme sprigs into the slow cooker.

Cook, on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours, or until very tender.

Remove ham to rest on a cutting board.

Pass the remaining cooking liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced.

Cut the ham into chunks or slices. Brush the cut pieces with the cooking liquid before arranging on a platter.

Serve warm or room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving1274
Total Fat70g100%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol401mg100%
Protein112g100%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D197IU100%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber0.4g1.6%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium114mg27%
Monounsaturated33gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus1062mg100%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium2206mg47%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium7118mg100%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)4mg100%
Water472gN/A
Zinc13mg100%
Tags
best recipes
Easter
Easy
ham
slow cooker