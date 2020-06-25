Instant Pot Key Lime Pie

Take a food processor with clean bowl and add all ingredients of filling except eggs.

Mix well until smooth.

Now add eggs (one by one) and do not over mix when the eggs are added.

Spoon the filling in the prepared pan (which have the crust).

Making in instant pot:

Take an instant pot and add 2 cups of water in it.

Add paper towel on the top of the pan and cover rest of the pan with foil.

Place the pan on the trivet and trivet in the instant pot.

Close the lid of the instant pot.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 30 minutes, release the pressure quickly through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot and carefully lift the pan from it.

Let cheesecake cool t room temperature.

Place it in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight.