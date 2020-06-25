Instant Pot Key Lime Pie

This key lime pie recipe is topped with cheesecake and can easily be made in your Instant Pot. It's the perfect tangy summer dessert.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces cream cheese softened
- 2 Tablespoons sour cream
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- Zest of 2 limes
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
For the crust:
- wafers
- 2 Teaspoons butter
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons butter unsalted & melted
Directions
Take a food processor with clean bowl and add all ingredients of filling except eggs.
Mix well until smooth.
Now add eggs (one by one) and do not over mix when the eggs are added.
Spoon the filling in the prepared pan (which have the crust).
Making in instant pot:
Take an instant pot and add 2 cups of water in it.
Add paper towel on the top of the pan and cover rest of the pan with foil.
Place the pan on the trivet and trivet in the instant pot.
Close the lid of the instant pot.
Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 30 minutes, release the pressure quickly through steam vent.
Open the lid of the instant pot and carefully lift the pan from it.
Let cheesecake cool t room temperature.
Place it in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight.
For the crust:
Take a food processor and add wafers in it.
Pulse tills crumbs are formed.
Add in butter and pulse till well combined.
Take a pan and grease it with butter.
Pour the crust mixture in the pan and press it down.
Cover sides and bottom of pan with foil to keep it seal.