Creole Jambalaya

This recipe is about as classic New Orleans as it gets

This rice dish is one of the oldest in the traditional New Orleans Creole cook’s repertoire. It shares characteristics with Spanish paëllas, but it has even stronger connections with traditional African rice cookery.

Some have speculated that “jambalaya” is a contraction of jambon à la ya-ya — marrying the French word jambon, for ham, with the old African Bantu word ya-ya, for rice.

Over the decades, jambalaya has taken on a multitude of identities in South Louisiana. The classic New Orleans dish with shrimp and ham is among the “red” jambalayas, thanks to the presence of tomatoes in it. In many of the Cajun com¬munities to the west of the city, “brown” jambalayas, with oysters, giblets and lusty country sausages, are more familiar.

In present-day New Orleans homes, jambalaya’s easy preparation makes it popular party fare, especially during such local celebrations as Mardi Gras.

