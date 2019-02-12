  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Frito Pie

By
Editor
The perfect snack — or meal — that people of all ages love
frito pie
Shutterstock

Frito pie is a mainstay at Texas high school football games, at county fairs and even in school cafeterias. Making it is quite simple: Slice open a small bag of Fritos, ladle in a heaping spoonful of beef chili and top with chopped onions, a generous sprinkling of cheddar cheese and, if you’re feeling decadent, a dollop of sour cream.

2
Servings
Ingredients

  • Fritos
  • Chili
  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Sweet white or red onions, diced small
  • Sour cream

Directions

Start with an empty bowl. Put a small handful of Fritos in the blow. Ladle chili over the Fritos. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Top with onions and sour cream. Dig in.

