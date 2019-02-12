Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler
February 12, 2019
A simple classic cobbler recipe featuring fresh or canned peaches
This cobbler is the perfect quick dessert to throw together in summer. The best part? It tastes like it took hours and many more ingredients to make. It features fresh or canned peaches, so you can enjoy this recipe all year round. Serve with a dollop of French vanilla ice cream.
6
Servings
442
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup sugar, plus 1/4 for topping
- 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 3 Cups fresh peaches, sliced (or use canned if peaches aren’t in season)
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Sift the flour, salt and baking powder together. Stir in sugar. Slowly stir in milk.
Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or a 9-inch pan.
Pour batter over butter and do not stir. Lay peaches on top of the batter. Sprinkle with up to 1/4 cup sugar and the ground cinnamon. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
17g
26%
Sugar
54g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
52%
Cholesterol
45mg
15%
Protein
4g
9%
Carbs
71g
24%
Vitamin A
160µg
18%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
9%
Vitamin C
5mg
6%
Vitamin D
0.8µg
5.4%
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
4µg
3%
Calcium
186mg
19%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
66µg
17%
Folic acid
32µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
8%
Magnesium
18mg
4%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
12%
Phosphorus
229mg
33%
Polyunsaturated
0.8g
N/A
Potassium
245mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
16%
Sodium
184mg
8%
Sugars, added
45g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
16.8%
Trans
0.6g
N/A
Zinc
0.5mg
4.2%
