Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Heat a double boiler over high heat until the water boils, and combine the chocolates, butter and cream in the top.

When the chocolate has completely melted. Stir and set aside in a warm place.

Combine the sugar, flour, and salt in a medium mixing bowl, and thoroughly blend.

In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs and vanilla. Incorporate into the flower mixture.

Fold the warm chocolate mixture into the flour mixture. Use an immersion blender or electric hand mixture to thoroughly blend all of the ingredients. The volume should increase by about one-quarter.

Pour into the prebaked pie shell. Place the pie in a rimmed sheet pan filled with about 1⁄4 inch of warm water.

Bake for 25 minutes, then lightly spray the top of the pie with Simple Syrup that has been poured into a spray bottle.

Bake the pie for an additional 45 minutes. Remove, spray with the rest of the Simple Syrup, and place on a wire rack to cool.

Refrigerate the pie overnight, and allow to warm to room temperature for two hours before serving.