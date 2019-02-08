  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken-Fried Steak

By
Why not fry up some steak Southern-style for dinner?
Chicken-Fried Steak
istockphoto.com

Chicken-fried steak is a staple in traditional Texas cooking. It features the lowly round steak, beaten with a mallet to a tender, even consistency, dredged in flour and batter and then fried. This “fried chicken” method is what gives this dish its famous name. Chicken-fried steak is always served with white pepper gravy.

 

4
Servings
928
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 round steaks, about 1/2 pound each
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 2 Teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • 4 Tablespoons paprika
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 Cup beer
  • 1/2 Cup canola oil

Directions

Tenderize the meat by pounding it out until it’s even.

In a medium bowl, mix flour with 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk in the eggs, buttermilk, beer, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Set aside.

In a deep, heavy skillet, heat oil.

While oil is heating, prepare the steaks by dredging them first in the flour mixture, coating evenly. Shake off any excess. Then dip the steaks in the beer batter, followed again by dipping them in flour. Aim for an even coating. Place the steaks on a plate.

Test the oil by dropping a bit of beer batter in. It should sizzle. When ready, gently slide steaks one by one into the oil. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook each steak about 3 minutes, then gently turn it, and cook another 3 minutes, or until nicely browned. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the other steaks. Place cooked steaks on a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve with Southern white gravy, mashed potatoes and Texas toast.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
50g
76%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
52%
Cholesterol
238mg
79%
Protein
61g
100%
Carbs
55g
18%
Vitamin A
209µg
23%
Vitamin B12
4µg
100%
Vitamin B6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C
0.5mg
0.5%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
2.9%
Vitamin E
8mg
53%
Vitamin K
31µg
25%
Calcium
119mg
12%
Fiber
4g
18%
Folate (food)
62µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
226µg
57%
Folic acid
96µg
N/A
Iron
9mg
52%
Magnesium
91mg
22%
Monounsaturated
26g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
20mg
100%
Phosphorus
644mg
92%
Polyunsaturated
10g
N/A
Potassium
1101mg
23%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.9mg
68.6%
Sodium
946mg
39%
Thiamin (B1)
0.7mg
60.5%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
10mg
94%
