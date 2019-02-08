Chicken-Fried Steak

Tenderize the meat by pounding it out until it’s even.

In a medium bowl, mix flour with 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk in the eggs, buttermilk, beer, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Set aside.

In a deep, heavy skillet, heat oil.

While oil is heating, prepare the steaks by dredging them first in the flour mixture, coating evenly. Shake off any excess. Then dip the steaks in the beer batter, followed again by dipping them in flour. Aim for an even coating. Place the steaks on a plate.

Test the oil by dropping a bit of beer batter in. It should sizzle. When ready, gently slide steaks one by one into the oil. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook each steak about 3 minutes, then gently turn it, and cook another 3 minutes, or until nicely browned. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the other steaks. Place cooked steaks on a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve with Southern white gravy, mashed potatoes and Texas toast.