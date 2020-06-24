June 24, 2020 | 3:58pm
Photo courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms
This savory, delicious omelette recipe is perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Whip it up in about 15 minutes and enjoy.
This recipe is from chef Suzanne Vizethann and courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms.
Ingredients
- 3 Handsome Brook Farm eggs
- 2-3 tablespoons pimento cheese, room temperature
- 1 Tablespoon red pepper jelly
- 1 Pound thick-cut high-quality smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, cold
Directions
Crack eggs into a small mixing bowl and whisk together until thoroughly combined.
Pre-heat a non stick saute pan over medium-high heat. Add butter and let melt. Then add egg mixture and stir using a rubber spatula. Once egg mixture has set, flip mixture completely over or finish in a 350 degree oven for 6-8 minutes until egg mixture is set.
Add pimento cheese in the center and top with red pepper jelly and cooked bacon. Fold omelet in half and slide on to a plate.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving2385
Total Fat216g100%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated80g100%
Cholesterol848mg100%
Protein83g100%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A453µg50%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D5µg32%
Vitamin E4mg25%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium352mg35%
Fiber0.3g1%
Folate (food)67µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)67µg17%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium80mg19%
Monounsaturated90gN/A
Niacin (B3)18mg100%
Phosphorus1218mg100%
Polyunsaturated33gN/A
Potassium1161mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg86%
Sodium3565mg100%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans1gN/A
Water323gN/A
Zinc8mg75%