Like many, you've probably celebrated the arrival of fall by heading to one of the best apple orchards in America. But if you'ce found yourself running out of ways to use apples, think again. This apple sauce recipe is great for a midday snack, or to have around the house as a healthy dessert option.

Rich, creamy and very versatile, apple sauce can be used on top of pancakes, as a stand alone treat sprinkled with cinnamon or even as a substitute for eggs in certain recipes. This recipe can be made in an Instant Pot with just a few ingredients.

To start, place the apples, cinnamon, honey and water into the Instant Pot. Cook the mixture on high pressure for five minutes, then transfer it to a blender and blend everything until you've reached your desired consistency.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Instant Pot Apple Sauce

Ingredients

8 apples, peeled

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup water

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons honey

Directions

Place apples, cinnamon, honey and water in the Instant Pot.

Close the lid and cook at high pressure for 5 minutes.

When cooking time ends, do a quick pressure release.

With a immersion blender, mix everything until you obtain the texture of your choice.

Add salt, mix a bit, and enjoy!