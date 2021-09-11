You may be a little reluctant to make an apple crisp with apple pie filling instead of fresh apples, but this easy-to-follow recipe will put any doubts to rest. This simple apple crisp is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser anytime of the year and is absolutely delicious thanks to the buttery and slightly crunchy crust, courtesy of corn flakes.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
The Kellogg Co. makes Corn Flake Crumbs, but regular Corn Flakes may be crumbled for this recipe.
Ingredients
For the topping:
- 3/4 Cups Kellogg's Corn Flake Crumbs (see notes)
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/3 Cup chopped nuts
- 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened
For the filling:
- 1 can (1 pound, 4 ounces) apple pie filling
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
For the topping:
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3/4 cup Kellogg's Corn Flake Crumbs (see notes), 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 cup softened butter or margarine. Set aside.
For the filling:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: In an ungreased 8x8x2-inch glass baking dish, stir together 1 can (1 pound, 4 ounces) apple pie filling, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Spread evenly in dish.
Step 3: Crumble topping evenly over apples.
Step 4: Bake about 30 minutes or until topping is crisp and lightly browned. Serve warm or cooled, with ice cream or whipped topping.