  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
5
3 ratings

Easy Apple Crisp

September 11, 2021
Truly a no-fuss dessert
Easy Apple Crisp recipe - The Daily Meal
rudisill/E+/Getty Images

You may be a little reluctant to make an apple crisp with apple pie filling instead of fresh apples, but this easy-to-follow recipe will put any doubts to rest. This simple apple crisp is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser anytime of the year and is absolutely delicious thanks to the buttery and slightly crunchy crust, courtesy of corn flakes.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
205
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Apple Cider Doughnuts, Apple Crisp and More Apple Recipes Perfect for Fall
11 Easy and Delicious Apple Dumpling Recipes
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas

Notes

The Kellogg Co. makes Corn Flake Crumbs, but regular Corn Flakes may be crumbled for this recipe.

Ingredients

For the topping:

  • 3/4 Cups Kellogg's Corn Flake Crumbs (see notes)
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened

For the filling:

  • 1 can (1 pound, 4 ounces) apple pie filling
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

For the topping:

Step 1: In a bowl, mix together 3/4 cup Kellogg's Corn Flake Crumbs (see notes), 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 cup softened butter or margarine. Set aside.

For the filling:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: In an ungreased 8x8x2-inch glass baking dish, stir together 1 can (1 pound, 4 ounces) apple pie filling, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Spread evenly in dish.

Step 3: Crumble topping evenly over apples.

Step 4: Bake about 30 minutes or until topping is crisp and lightly browned. Serve warm or cooled, with ice cream or whipped topping.

Tags
apple
apple crisp
autumn
baked
baking
best recipes
canned
corn flakes
Crumble
dessert
Easy
fall
fruit
potluck
quick
quick & easy
Crisp
pie filling
apple pie filling
Easy Apple Crisp
no fuss