Favorite Baked Apple Pancake

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel, slice in half and core the apples.

Slice about ¼ inch thick.

Mix apples, sugars and cinnamon in a large bowl.

Put the milk and eggs into a blender; blend to mix.

Add the flour and salt; blend briefly to moisten the flour. Do not overmix.

Heat 2 large (10-inch), heavy, ovenproof skillets over medium heat until hot.

Add half of the butter to each pan; allow butter to melt (watching so it doesn’t burn).

When melted, divide the apple mixture between the pans.

Cook and stir until apples are slightly softened and the sugar mixture creates a thickish syrup, 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove skillets from the heat; arrange the apples so they evenly cover the skillet bottoms.

Slowly pour the batter over the apples, dividing it evenly between the pans. Do not stir.

Immediately transfer skillets to hot oven.

Bake until pancakes are puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

The pancakes will deflate as they cool, so serve immediately. (You can leave them in the turned-off oven for a few minutes.)

To serve, cut into large wedges and flip each wedge over onto the plate so the caramelized apples are on the top. Pass powdered sugar or syrup.