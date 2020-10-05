  1. Home
Favorite Baked Apple Pancake

October 5, 2020 | 12:20pm
A new way to incorporate an apple a day
Favorite Baked Apple Pancake
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Bake your favorite Honeycrisp, Granny Smith or Gala apples into these fall-flavored skillet-baked pancakes

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
1 h 5 m
30 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
593
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Pumpkin pie spice makes a snappy alternative to cinnamon. Always measure your skillets across the top for the accurate diameter. For the apples, try Honeycrisp, SweeTango, Golden Delicious, Gala or Granny Smith.

Ingredients

  • 6 large firm apples
  • 3/4 Cups each: granulated sugar, packed dark brown sugar
  • 4 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 Cups skim milk
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Powdered sugar or maple syrup

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel, slice in half and core the apples.

Slice about ¼ inch thick.

Mix apples, sugars and cinnamon in a large bowl.

Put the milk and eggs into a blender; blend to mix.

Add the flour and salt; blend briefly to moisten the flour. Do not overmix.

Heat 2 large (10-inch), heavy, ovenproof skillets over medium heat until hot.

Add half of the butter to each pan; allow butter to melt (watching so it doesn’t burn).

When melted, divide the apple mixture between the pans.

Cook and stir until apples are slightly softened and the sugar mixture creates a thickish syrup, 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove skillets from the heat; arrange the apples so they evenly cover the skillet bottoms.

Slowly pour the batter over the apples, dividing it evenly between the pans. Do not stir.

Immediately transfer skillets to hot oven.

Bake until pancakes are puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

The pancakes will deflate as they cool, so serve immediately. (You can leave them in the turned-off oven for a few minutes.)

To serve, cut into large wedges and flip each wedge over onto the plate so the caramelized apples are on the top. Pass powdered sugar or syrup.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving593
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar53gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol280mg93%
Protein16g32%
Carbs93g31%
Vitamin A322µg36%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.6%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D3µg17%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium244mg24%
Fiber6g26%
Folate (food)54µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)163µg41%
Folic acid64µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium479mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.6%
Sodium239mg10%
Sugars, added30gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg34.6%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water289gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
