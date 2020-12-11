Deciding what to cook for Hanukkah is a no-brainer: latkes, obviously. While you can certainly just eat a pile of fried potato pancakes, if you want to create a complete holiday meal to celebrate the festival of lights, then we suggest coming up with a few dishes to round things out.

You can always keep things simple and serve latkes with applesauce, or with sour cream and lox — maybe even a spoonful of caviar if you’re feeling fancy. You could also go the all-fried food route. After all, how many holidays can say that they are a celebration of all things oil? But it can be nice to have some lighter counterpoints to the heavier fare. If you’re craving a fuller menu, then here are a few suggestions for what to serve with latkes.

Classic Hummus

If you want to encourage more fresh veggie consumption, then serve crudites along with this classic homemade hummus for a simple dippable snack in between bites of latke.

For the Classic Hummus recipe, click here.

Dijon Horseradish Roast Beef Crostini

For a nice-looking hor’s d'oeuvre that stealthily uses all store-bought ingredients and comes together in minutes, throw together these roast beef crostini to snack on while the latkes are sizzling. If you want, you can even top the latkes with the beef, peppers and mustard.

For the Dijon Horseradish Roast Beef Crostini Recipe, click here.

Kale and Apple Salad

Tender baby kale pairs with vibrant pomegranate and crunchy apple and pistachio for a flavorful yet light counterpoint to all the fried food. The delicious maple mustard dressing can be whipped up in seconds, making this a quick and easy dish to get on the table.

For the Kale and Apple Salad recipe, click here.

Creamy Tricolor Slaw

A lot of work goes into making latkes, so it’s nice to prep other dishes ahead. This multi-veggie take on coleslaw features carrots plus red and green cabbage and can be made up to two days in advance.

For the Creamy Tricolor Slaw Recipe, click here.

Creamy Carrot Soup

If you want to keep things fairly simple, then a supper of potato latkes with a cup of carrot soup sounds pretty dreamy. Plus, you can make it ahead and heat just before serving.

For the Creamy Carrot Soup recipe, click here.

Root Vegetable Latkes with Beet Applesauce

Sometimes the best thing to serve with latkes truly is other latkes. There are so many varieties out there, and this is a great variation with potatoes, parsnips, rutabaga, celery root and onion. Or just whip up a batch of the eye-catching beet applesauce to accompany your traditional potato pancakes.

For the Root Vegetable Latkes with Beet Applesauce recipe, click here.

Sufganiyot

Since Hanukkah is celebrated with fried foods, there’s no better way to end the meal than with freshly made sufganiyot, or donuts. While you can grab some at your local bakery, they aren’t as hard to make as they seem.

For the Sufganiyot recipe, click here.