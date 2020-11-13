Perfect Apple Pie

Sift flour into a medium bowl.

Whisk in sugar and salt.

Toss butter cubes with flour.

Roughly smash each cube flat — nothing more!

Stir in water and knead briefly into a ball.

Transfer to a floured work surface, sprinkle with flour, and roll into a 10-by-15 inch sheet, positioned vertically.

Fold top edge down and bottom edge up to meet in the center. Fold left edge to meet right, as though closing a book. Fold top to meet bottom, forming a thick block.

Cut the block in half.

Dust with flour and roll one portion into a 13-inch round.

Brush off excess flour, drape over a 9-inch pie plate.

Trim to a 1 1/4 inch overhang; fold under to create a 3/4 inch border that rests on the rim of the plate.

Wrap in plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Roll remaining dough into a 13-inch round, rest on a baking sheet, cover with plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Pastry is ready to be filled and baked, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months and thawed in a refrigerator.

When ready to bake, adjust oven rack to the lower-middle position and heat to 350 degrees.

Line the chilled pastry with foil, draping it loosely over edges.

Fill with granulated sugar (alternatively, use baking beans). Set on a baking sheet.

Bake until pastry is set and golden, about 1 hour.

Lift out the foil.

If pale, continue baking until lightly colored, 5-10 minutes. Let cool. (Roasted sugar can replace granulated sugar in other recipes; it offers a hint of caramel flavor.)

Cool, seal and store.