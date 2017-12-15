The Best Food and Drink in Tennessee

Tennessee is not only the epicenter for country music, but it’s home to some of the best country cooking and Southern staples in America. From Memphis to Nashville, Tennesseans and visitors alike are quick to tell you that the Volunteer State doesn’t mess around when it comes to food. You will find this Southern state’s hospitality, hot chicken, and pimento cheese beyond compare to any other when you check out our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Tennessee (Gallery)

Although Tennessee is stuffed with heavyweight Southern cuisine like Hattie B’s hot chicken and Peg Leg Porker’s ribs as well as honky-tonk bars and dives, it is also home to a new wave of inventive food trucks, an all-natural grocery with a selection that rivals Whole Foods, and great Italian-style pizza with Southern roots.

With so many delectable dishes and restaurants in this state, you may be wondering: How did The Daily Meal decide? Well, after comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs, we've been able to make definitive slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state