Ohio likes to call itself “the heart of it all,” and that’s not just because of its shape. The Midwestern state truly is a cross-section of the entire United States. It has rolling hills of farmland, booming metropolis cities, plenty of all-American suburban neighborhoods, and everything in between. There’s a reason why it’s the ultimate swing state; Ohio has all walks of life within its borders, and that makes for a fascinating and diverse food personality. To celebrate the vast landscape of Ohio, we rounded up 27 of the Buckeye State’s finest foods and fairs as part of our first-annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.