The Best Food and Drink in Kansas for 2018

There’s no place like Kansas when it comes to cuisine. Though it’s not frequently a part of the culinary conversation in this country, the Sunflower State has some of the best fried chicken, ribs, and chili that you’ll find. So, to celebrate the best of Kansas, we rounded up 18 of the Jayhawk State’s finest foods, drinks, and culinary hotspots as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.
Chef and owner René Redzepi is raffling off tickets to the opening night of Noma 2.0 for charity
Mario Batali apologized for sexual harassment, then suggested a holiday cinnamon roll recipe
Wendy’s Twitter is famous for hilariously roasting competitors
Tackling holiday travel and arriving with a smile on your face