The Best Food and Drink in Kansas

By
A stroll down the yellow brick road of food
Kansas
Photos Modified: Dreamstime

There’s no place like Kansas when it comes to cuisine. Though it’s not frequently a part of the culinary conversation in this country, the Sunflower State has some of the best fried chicken, ribs, and chili that you’ll find. So, to celebrate the best of Kansas, we rounded up 18 of the Jayhawk State’s finest foods, drinks, and culinary hotspots as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

Kansas has no one culinary center, so to get the full tour of the state’s best food, you need to go on a road trip. Start off in the Kansas side of Kansas City for some doughnuts at Hana’s Donuts, then continue your day in Topeka for the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market, where you can buy locally-sourced produce and crafts for a successful morning. Don’t forget lunch at AJ’s NY Pizzeria, of course. Then hop in your car and cruise all the way down to Wichita for the finest dining in Kansas at Scotch & Sirloin.

To celebrate the best food in Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, and beyond, we’ve published comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings throughout the year, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. The results are the best food and drink in every state, and here are the finest things that Kansas has to offer.

The Best Food and Drink in Kansas for 2018
Kansas