The Best Food and Drink in Alabama

If you’ve ever traveled through the “Heart of Dixie” then you know it’s home to some amazing Southern comfort food. The fried chicken, apple pie, and ribs are almost unparalleled. But what you may not realize is that there is more to Alabama’s culinary landscape than meets the eye. Check out this Southern state’s stand-out cuisine in our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Alabama (Gallery)

Acclaimed chef Frank Stitt is responsible for some of the best Italian food in Alabama (including pizza and pasta) and some of the best French food (he serves up the absolute best burgers), as well as the most expensive restaurant in the state. There are tons of family-owned classics such as Loyless’ Doughnuts, Gus’s Hot Dogs, and many more!

