With the holidays approaching, buying or baking at least one pumpkin pie is likely on your to-do list. Spiced pumpkin custard and a perfectly baked crust make this classic pie a generational favorite that frequently tops rankings of the best Thanksgiving desserts. While often paired with whipped cream, you could be limiting yourself in terms of deliciousness by only serving pumpkin pie this way.

One easy upgrade involves using Marshmallow Fluff as a topping, which adds extra sweetness and a touch of vanilla. This store-bought treat makes a great whipped cream substitute and, although it may sound a little out there, using Marshmallow Fluff is not that surprising. Marshmallows are frequently paired with ingredients similar to pumpkin, such as in sweet potato casserole. Additionally, Marshmallow Fluff is effectively meringue, which is a common pie topping.

Thanks to Marshmallow Fluff's egg white and sugar base, it should cook similarly to Italian meringue. Simply swirl or pipe some on top of your baked pumpkin pie, then use a blow torch or place it under the broiler for around 30 seconds to a minute to get a gorgeous, caramelized finish. You can also serve the Marshmallow Fluff uncooked, providing a sweet and sticky topping that combines perfectly with the rich pumpkin filling. If you can't find or don't want to use Marshmallow Fluff, you can still take advantage of this idea by making Italian meringue or scattering marshmallows on top of the pie before baking until golden.