Forget Whipped Cream: Add This Fluffy Topping To Pumpkin Pie For 10x The Flavor
With the holidays approaching, buying or baking at least one pumpkin pie is likely on your to-do list. Spiced pumpkin custard and a perfectly baked crust make this classic pie a generational favorite that frequently tops rankings of the best Thanksgiving desserts. While often paired with whipped cream, you could be limiting yourself in terms of deliciousness by only serving pumpkin pie this way.
One easy upgrade involves using Marshmallow Fluff as a topping, which adds extra sweetness and a touch of vanilla. This store-bought treat makes a great whipped cream substitute and, although it may sound a little out there, using Marshmallow Fluff is not that surprising. Marshmallows are frequently paired with ingredients similar to pumpkin, such as in sweet potato casserole. Additionally, Marshmallow Fluff is effectively meringue, which is a common pie topping.
Thanks to Marshmallow Fluff's egg white and sugar base, it should cook similarly to Italian meringue. Simply swirl or pipe some on top of your baked pumpkin pie, then use a blow torch or place it under the broiler for around 30 seconds to a minute to get a gorgeous, caramelized finish. You can also serve the Marshmallow Fluff uncooked, providing a sweet and sticky topping that combines perfectly with the rich pumpkin filling. If you can't find or don't want to use Marshmallow Fluff, you can still take advantage of this idea by making Italian meringue or scattering marshmallows on top of the pie before baking until golden.
Ways to upgrade a Marshmallow Fluff pumpkin pie topping
One of the most underrated tips for making the perfect pumpkin pie is using different toppings. While we highly recommend trying a simple Marshmallow Fluff-only topping, there are many ways to elevate it further with additional topping elements. Adding a streusel topping is a great choice if using Marshmallow Fluff as is without torching or broiling. You can customize this as much as you like as well, for example, by mixing extra pumpkin pie spice, chopped nuts, or chocolate chips into the streusel.
If that sounds like too much work, an easier pumpkin pie topping involves adding extra ingredients to the Marshmallow Fluff, such as a bit of maple syrup, ground cinnamon, or some fresh vanilla. Elevating the marshmallow cream with a dash of orange zest is another great idea. You could also scatter sugared cranberries over your finished pumpkin pie for an effortless upgrade. These berries pair well with meringue- and cream-style toppings (especially those with a touch of orange), and allow you to incorporate another holiday flavor into the mix.
Finishing the pie with a drizzle of caramel or a sprinkling of candied nuts also works well for those who have a sweet tooth. These common ingredients upgrade your pumpkin pie by adding extra layers of flavor and texture. Finally, you could pair your Marshmallow Fluff meringue-style pie with traditional whipped cream, indulgent mascarpone, or even a booze-infused whipped cream.