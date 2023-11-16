What Is Streusel And Why Does It Work As A Coffee Cake Topping?

The first thing you need to know about streusel is that it's different from those delightful, Germanic, often-sweet-but-sometimes-savory filled flaky pastries known as strudel. Streusel, also a delight, is not a standalone pastry but rather a crumbly-sweet topping that can adorn pies, muffins, and, yes, coffee cake. A simple concoction at heart, streusel is made by combining butter, flour, sugar, and sometimes spices, then sprinkling that mixture on top of (or occasionally inside) whatever you're baking just before popping it in the oven. Streusel topping is sweet, buttery, and crumbly — the perfect flavor and textural complement to the light, sweetly-spiced, yeasted bake we know as coffee cake.

American coffee cakes are the legitimate heirs to a dessert called guglhupf, a ring cake probably invented by the French but definitely claimed by the Austrians. There is no doubt that the (clearly brilliant) habit of drinking coffee while enjoying guglhupf is entirely Viennese — and, like any good idea, it caught on in the New World. Streusel is also of Germanic origin, with a starring role in streuselkuchen, a flat crumb cake. Ultimately, streusel coffee cake was a culinary and geographic inevitability.